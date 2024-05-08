TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Lowered to $19.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 323,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TIM has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TIM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TIM by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 20.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 322,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

