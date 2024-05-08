TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Lowered to $19.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.
TIM Stock Performance
Shares of TIMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 323,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TIM has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.