Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.64

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.64 and last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 46762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,188,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,872,000 after buying an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after acquiring an additional 884,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

