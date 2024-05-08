Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $716.94 million and $36.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,540,288,801 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.