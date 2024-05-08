The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) PT Lowered to $20.00

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

GEO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 428,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,113,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

