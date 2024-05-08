Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.89

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1608924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

