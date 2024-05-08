TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $198.25 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $198.25 million and approximately $61.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,385,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,415,124 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

