Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.65 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $467.65 million and approximately $113.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 733,586,683 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

