Tarang Amin Sells 23,519 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40.

On Friday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. 803,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,761. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

