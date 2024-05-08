Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.26 and last traded at $143.53. Approximately 4,228,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,257,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $744.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

