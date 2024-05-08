Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.83

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.83 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 10573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.