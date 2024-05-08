Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 809.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 163,612.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.