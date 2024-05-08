Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.