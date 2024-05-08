Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 276,506 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after buying an additional 218,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,967,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

