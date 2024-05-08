Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

