Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 3,210 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.85. The company has a market cap of $448.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.67 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

