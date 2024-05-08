Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $362.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.