Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.
Shares of SAVE opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
