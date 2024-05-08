Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.