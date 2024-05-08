Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,684 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 502,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

