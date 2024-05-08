Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

