Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

