Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

