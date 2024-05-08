Spire Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.