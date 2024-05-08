Spire Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

