Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

