SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 4.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 693,247 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 154,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,997. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

