SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

