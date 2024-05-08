SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. 215,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,435. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

