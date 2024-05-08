Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,211 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,062 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

