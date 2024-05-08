Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $200,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,459. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $919.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

