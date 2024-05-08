Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 434 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.07. 603,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

