Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,515,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,004,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

