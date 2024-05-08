Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 177,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $99.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,634,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

