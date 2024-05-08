SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 1.4% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01. 11,165,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 49,800,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

