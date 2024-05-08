Simmons Bank Sells 4,274 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $93,814,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.21. 170,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,378. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

