Simmons Bank Sells 10,612 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

