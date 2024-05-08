Simmons Bank Sells 10,175 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 2,991,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,057. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

