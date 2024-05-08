Simmons Bank Sells 100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Autodesk stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.84. 637,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.95 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

