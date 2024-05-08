Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.41. 1,928,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,215. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

