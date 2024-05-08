Simmons Bank Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 167,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 7,487,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342,713. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $486.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

