Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $466.92. 335,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,915. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.