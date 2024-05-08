Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,717,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,953,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,193. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 127.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

