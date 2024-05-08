Simmons Bank Acquires 469 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,115. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 4,660,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,419. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $77.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 72.35%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

