Simmons Bank Acquires 1,401 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 273,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

