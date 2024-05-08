Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Sempra Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SRE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

