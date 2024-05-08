Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SES. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SES stock opened at C$11.32 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

