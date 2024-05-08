Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.34

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.34 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 118220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $54,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

