Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,397 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 114,327 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

