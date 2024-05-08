Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.29

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 49870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

