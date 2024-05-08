Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

