Sapient Capital LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after acquiring an additional 518,163 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 992,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

